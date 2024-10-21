Moldova Narrowly Votes For EU Membership Amid Fraud Claims
Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Chisinau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A referendum on Moldova joining the EU passed with a razor-thin majority on Monday as pro-Brussels President Maia Sandu blamed the outcome on foreign meddling in a veiled reference to Russia, which denied the accusations.
The Kremlin called on Sandu to "prove" election interference in the ex-Soviet republic bordering war-torn Ukraine and alleged "anomalies" in Moldova's vote count.
Sandu managed to top the first round of presidential elections held at the same time as the referendum on Sunday, but will face a tough second round against Alexandr Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor backed by the pro-Russian Socialists.
Sandu applied for her country of 2.
6 million people to join the European Union following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
With more than 99 percent of the votes counted, the "yes" vote was slightly ahead at 50.28 percent -- just 8,000 votes more than the anti-EU camp.
A stern Sandu said late Sunday that Moldova had witnessed "an unprecedented assault on our country's freedom and democracy," blaming "criminal groups, working together with foreign forces hostile to our national interests".
In the presidential election, Sandu gained more than 42 percent of the vote, while Stoianoglo picked up a higher-than-expected 26 percent.
Recent Stories
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?
Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
Seoul demands 'immediate withdrawal' of North Korean troops in Russia27 minutes ago
-
Rabada takes 300th Test wicket as Bangladesh all out for 10636 minutes ago
-
Celtics seek repeat, Lebron and son unite as NBA season opens36 minutes ago
-
WHO to evacuate 1,000 Gazan women, children for urgent medical care36 minutes ago
-
China lodges protest with Myanmar over consulate attack1 hour ago
-
Celtics seek repeat, Lebron and son unite as NBA season opens2 hours ago
-
Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in Cuba amid huge power outage3 hours ago
-
UN says Israel targeting UN peacekeepers' positions in Lebanon, as Gaza nightmare escalates4 hours ago
-
Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in Cuba amid huge power outage4 hours ago
-
Unbeaten Chiefs march past 49ers, Lions hand Vikings first loss5 hours ago
-
King Charles says signs of climate change in Australia 'unmistakable'5 hours ago
-
King Charles to spotlight conflict, climate in Australian capital6 hours ago