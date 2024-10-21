Open Menu

Moldova Narrowly Votes For EU Membership Amid Fraud Claims

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Moldova narrowly votes for EU membership amid fraud claims

Chisinau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A referendum on Moldova joining the EU passed with a razor-thin majority on Monday as pro-Brussels President Maia Sandu blamed the outcome on foreign meddling in a veiled reference to Russia, which denied the accusations.

The Kremlin called on Sandu to "prove" election interference in the ex-Soviet republic bordering war-torn Ukraine and alleged "anomalies" in Moldova's vote count.

Sandu managed to top the first round of presidential elections held at the same time as the referendum on Sunday, but will face a tough second round against Alexandr Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor backed by the pro-Russian Socialists.

Sandu applied for her country of 2.

6 million people to join the European Union following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

With more than 99 percent of the votes counted, the "yes" vote was slightly ahead at 50.28 percent -- just 8,000 votes more than the anti-EU camp.

A stern Sandu said late Sunday that Moldova had witnessed "an unprecedented assault on our country's freedom and democracy," blaming "criminal groups, working together with foreign forces hostile to our national interests".

In the presidential election, Sandu gained more than 42 percent of the vote, while Stoianoglo picked up a higher-than-expected 26 percent.

A second round is scheduled for November 3.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Russia Democracy Vote European Union Same Moldova November Criminals Sunday Top Million

Recent Stories

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third ..

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway

1 hour ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Me ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

2 hours ago
 Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26t ..

Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment

2 hours ago
 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chau ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son

2 hours ago
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendm ..

Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..

3 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks contr ..

Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media

3 hours ago
 26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of ..

26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?

4 hours ago
 Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of nationa ..

Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM

5 hours ago
 Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment ..

Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From World