Moldova Nearly Stopped Political Dialogue With Russia - Foreign Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) After February 24, Moldova has nearly stopped its political dialogue with Russia, Foreign and European Integration Minister Nicu Popescu said.

"Since the (start of) hostilities in Ukraine, the political dialogue with Russia has actually been interrupted. But the dialogue continues at the diplomatic level. The Russian Embassy continues its work in Moldova, we exchange messages. There is interaction between the secretary of state and the Russian ambassador. These are the parameters of our relations with Russia at the moment," Popescu said on Romanian tv channel TVR.

He said the political dialogue between Chisinau and Moscow was not intensive even before February 24.

