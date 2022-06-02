UrduPoint.com

Moldova Nearly Stopped Political Dialogue With Russia - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 08:20 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) After February 24, Moldova has nearly stopped its political dialogue with Russia, Foreign and European Integration Minister Nicu Popescu said.

"Since the (start of) hostilities in Ukraine, the political dialogue with Russia has actually been interrupted. But the dialogue continues at the diplomatic level. The Russian Embassy continues its work in Moldova, we exchange messages. There is interaction between the secretary of state and the Russian ambassador. These are the parameters of our relations with Russia at the moment," Popescu said on Romanian tv channel TVR.

He said the political dialogue between Chisinau and Moscow was not intensive even before February 24.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." As of March 25, the Russian Armed Forces completed the main tasks of the first stage, significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

