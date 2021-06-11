Moldova Needs Good Relations With Russia for Exporting Food Products - Ex-President Dodon

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Moldova needs a good relationship with Russia to export food products, Igor Dodon, the country's former president and co-chairman of the electoral bloc "Communists and Socialists," said on Friday.

"We must have good relations with Russia. I can ensure good relations with the Russian Federation so that we sell our apples, fruits, canned food, wine to the market where our goods are known and beloved," Dodon said.

The ex-president said that it was necessary to make all efforts now to form a parliament and a government after the snap parliamentary election that will be actively engaged in the export of Moldova's products.

According to Moldova's national bureau of statistics, in 2019, Russia was the country's third export partner, following Romania and Italy.

The election is scheduled for July 11. As for Friday, 19 parties and blocs have submitted documents for registration, while the central election committee has so far approved 17 parties for participation.