Moldova Needs Grants, Not Loans To Buy Energy - Romanian Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Moldova Needs Grants, Not Loans to Buy Energy - Romanian Foreign Minister

Moldova needs financial aid in grants rather than loans in order to afford buying energy in the foreign market, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Moldova needs financial aid in grants rather than loans in order to afford buying energy in the foreign market, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday.

Aurescu is taking part in the third meeting of the Moldova Support Platform organized by EU countries in Paris.

"I think it is very important that this conference continues to provide financial support... The Republic of Moldova needs grants now and not loans in order to buy energy from the market. This is probably the most important target now," Aurescu told journalists.

The minister also said that Romania started to provide energy to Moldova, meeting around 80-90% of the country's needs.

Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and soaring inflation.

The authorities are making attempts to stock up on firewood, coal, and fuel oil. In early August, the Moldovan energy regulator ANRE raised gas tariffs for consumers from $0.96 to $1.2 per 35.3 cubic feet. Inflation surpassed 34% in October.

On October 1, Gazprom said that Moldova had repeatedly delayed payments for the gas supplied to it, warning that Chisinau's growing debt might lead to the termination of the current contract. Later, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon told Sputnik that Chisinau had not fulfilled its obligations under the agreement it signed with Gazprom in October last year. In November, Moldova will receive 51% of the gas volume required by the country.

More Stories From World

