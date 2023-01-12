UrduPoint.com

Moldova Needs To Solve Problem Of Transnistria Before Joining EU - Foreign Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Moldova must solve the problem of the Transnistrian conflict in a few years, otherwise it will hinder European integration, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said.

"Certainly (the presence of the Transnistrian conflict) does not make the path of European integration easier, perhaps it complicates it. But we have got several years to move the country to the EU and at the same time look for ways to peacefully resolve the Transnistrian conflict," Popescu said on tv 8 channel.

He said the settlement process is complicated due to the lack of talks in the usual "5+2" format. However, Chisinau maintains constant contact with representatives of the Tiraspol administration.

Transnistria, 60 percent of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that on the wave of nationalism, Moldova would join Romania.

In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became virtually a territory not controlled by Chisinau.

The EU heads of state and government at the summit in Brussels on June 23 last year granted the status of candidates for joining the EU to Ukraine and Moldova. In October 2022, Moldova hosted the first meeting of the Commission on European Integration, which discussed the need for reforms in various areas and called for the creation of 35 working groups to amend local legislation in line with European standards.

