Moldova Not Considering Possibility of Quitting CIS - Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Moldova is not considering the possibility of withdrawing from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a loose association of former Soviet republics, the country benefits from cooperation within the organization, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said.

"We are not considering the possibility of quitting the CIS, we have beneficial areas for cooperation within the Commonwealth. In addition, this is the possibility of economic cooperation with CIS members countries," Gavrilita said on Pro tv channel.

She said interaction with other countries within the CIS is beneficial for Moldovan economic agents, as well as for labor migrants working in these states.