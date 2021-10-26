UrduPoint.com

Moldova Not Considering Possibility Of Quitting CIS - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:50 AM

Moldova Not Considering Possibility of Quitting CIS - Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Moldova is not considering the possibility of withdrawing from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a loose association of former Soviet republics, the country benefits from cooperation within the organization, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said.

"We are not considering the possibility of quitting the CIS, we have beneficial areas for cooperation within the Commonwealth. In addition, this is the possibility of economic cooperation with CIS members countries," Gavrilita said on Pro tv channel.

She said interaction with other countries within the CIS is beneficial for Moldovan economic agents, as well as for labor migrants working in these states.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moldova TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2021

29 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th October 2021

2 hours ago
 Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergenc ..

Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergency for first time in years

8 hours ago
 Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans ..

Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans back to UAE racecourses for 20 ..

9 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middl ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middle East Green Initiative Summit ..

10 hours ago
 UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises suppo ..

UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises support for people

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.