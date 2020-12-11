MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The Moldovan authorities have so far failed to respond to Moscow's inquiries over the fate of a large Soviet-era munitions depot located in the breakaway region of Transnistria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Transnistrian forces and Russian peacekeepers have protected the weapons depot, which is located in the northeastern part of the region near the border with Ukraine, since 1992. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that lifting the supervision on the warehouses may lead to grave consequences.

The Russian Foreign Ministry cited Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defense minister, who in 2019 said that equipment currently stationed in Transnistria would not be able to dispose of the ammunition on the spot. Shoigu also noted the safety risks of transporting out of date ammunition from the region.

Consequently, Russia has offered to send equipment and experts to Transnistria to aid with the disposal of the ammunition, although the Moldovan authorities have failed to respond, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On all these issues, specific inquiries were sent to Moldova, to which no response was received," the ministry said in a press release.

Moscow stands ready to aid with the disposal of the ammunition should an agreement be reached with Chisinau, the ministry added.

"The Russian Ministry of Defense reiterates its proposals to dispose of the ammunition, as raised in 2019, and is ready to implement them after the necessary procedure has been agreed with Moldova. The issue is one of Russian-Moldovan bilateral relations and does not need the assistance, financing, monitoring, of any third countries or international structures," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on December 3 that the Russian military deployment in Transnistria is acting legally and peacefully in order to protect key pieces of infrastructure, such as the Cobasna arms depot.

Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu has expressed her desire for Russia's peacekeeping troops to leave Transnistria, a breakaway region where the majority of the population are of Russian or Ukrainian ethnicity.