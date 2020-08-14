Moldova Officially Asks Russia to Supply COVID-19 Vaccine After Export Approved - Dodon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday that Chisinau had officially addressed Moscow with a request to supply the country with the Russian coronavirus vaccine when it is approved for export

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday that Chisinau had officially addressed Moscow with a request to supply the country with the Russian coronavirus vaccine when it is approved for export.

Earlier this week, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Institute. The Russian Ministry of Health has said that Sputnik V had undergone all necessary checks and proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.

"We are communicating with countries that say they have already found a vaccine, in particular with Russia.

We are in touch and we officially asked our partners from Russia to supply Moldova with vaccines once they start exports and once international standards allow it," Dodon said in a video statement streamed on Facebook.

The president hopes that Sputnik V imports will eventually lead to mass vaccination of Moldova's population, which will be voluntary.

Moldova has imposed coronavirus-related restrictions until the end of August, banning mass events and closing educational facilities. The country has so far reported over nearly 29,000 COVID-19 cases, more than 20,000 recoveries and 878 related deaths.