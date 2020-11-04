UrduPoint.com
Moldova Officially Sets Presidential Runoff For November 15 - Election Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:16 PM

Moldova Officially Sets Presidential Runoff for November 15 - Election Watchdog

Moldova's Central Election Commission (CEC) has officially scheduled the presidential runoff for November 15, chairman Dorin Cimil said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Moldova's Central Election Commission (CEC) has officially scheduled the presidential runoff for November 15, chairman Dorin Cimil said on Wednesday.

Under Moldovan law, the watchdog can schedule a runoff only after checking original copies of election protocols from all polling places.

"The CEC has decided to schedule the second round of the Moldovan presidential election for November 15, 2020," Cimil said.

The first round was held on Sunday. Former Prime Minister Maia Sandu won 36.1 percent of the vote, followed by incumbent Igor Dodon with 32.6 percent.

