Moldova Opens Sky For Regular Civil Aviation Flights - Aviation Authority

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Moldova Opens Sky for Regular Civil Aviation Flights - Aviation Authority

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Regular flights were restored in Chisinau airport at 7 a.m. (04:00 GMT) after the end of the European Political Community (EPC) summit, the Moldovan Aviation Authority said on Friday.

"Chisinau Airport resumed regular flights at 7:00 on June 2," the Aviation authority said a press statement.

The skies in Moldova were closed from midnight on May 31 due to the EPC summit, allowing flights only for official delegations.

The EPC serves as a platform for political dialogue and cooperation between EU and non-EU countries. The first EPC meeting, a gathering of 27 EU members and 16 other countries, was held in Prague in October 2022.

