Moldova Opposition Party Demands To Dissolve Parliament, Announce Early Elections - Leader

Moldovan opposition Sor party demands to dissolve parliament and announce early parliamentary elections in the country, opposition leader Ilan Shor told Sputnik on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Moldovan opposition Sor party demands to dissolve parliament and announce early parliamentary elections in the country, opposition leader Ilan Shor told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced her resignation. Later, Moldovan Parliament Head Igor Grosu said that ruling Party of Action and Solidarity in Moldova is ready to ensure the formation of a new government after the resignation of the country's prime minister.

"We demand the immediate dissolution of parliament and the announcement of early parliamentary elections.

This government no longer represents the interests of Moldovan citizens. This is a junta controlled by Western states, which has brought the people of the republic to their knees," Shor said.

The politician added that he regrets that Gavrilita was not prosecuted.

"Yes, it should have been not only a resignation, but also imprisonment. And it will definitely happen. The current government should be put in prison for total violation of the constitution, the law, the rights and freedoms of citizens," Shor said.

