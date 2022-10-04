Moldova Plans to Partner With UK, EU, US, NATO to Bolster Defense Capabilities - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Moldova needs to modernize its defense capabilities and is ready to strengthen partnerships with the United Kingdom, the United States, NATO, and the European Union to achieve it, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Tuesday.

"We need modern ways to protect the country in many areas - defense, cybernetics, economics, and energy. This includes modernizing our defense capabilities to the highest international standards ... This involves strengthening our cooperation with the UK, as well as other countries and international organizations - we have partnerships with the US, with the EU, and with NATO, and Moldova needs to continue to strengthen this cooperation," Popescu told a briefing.

The development of such cooperation is one of the key goals for Moldova, Popescu added.

Under the Moldovan constitution, the country has a neutral status but since 1994 Chisinau has been cooperating with NATO within the framework of the individual partnership plan.