Moldova Plans to Quit CIS Interparliamentary Assembly This Summer - Parliament Speaker

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Moldova will denounce an agreement on membership in the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) by the end of the summer session of parliament, Moldovan parliament speaker, leader of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) Igor Grosu said.

"We started the process of quitting the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly... The plan is, as soon as possible, by the end of this parliamentary session, that we vote in parliament for the denunciation of the agreement.

Naturally, we will have to follow some legal procedures, the draft is already with the executive authorities. The process has been launched," Grosu told TVR Moldova.

He said the authorities will have to check in some cases the presence of bilateral agreements with certain CIS member states.

The authorities of Moldova have since last year started talking about the need to denounce a number of agreements with the CIS.