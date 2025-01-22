Moldova PM Says Russia Troops Must Leave Transnistria To Solve Crisis
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 10:11 PM
Moldova's prime minister told AFP on Wednesday the international community is ready to offer gas to end the energy crisis in Transnistria but a lasting solution hinges on Russia withdrawing its troops from the separatist region
Davos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Moldova's prime minister told AFP on Wednesday the international community is ready to offer gas to end the energy crisis in Transnistria but a lasting solution hinges on Russia withdrawing its troops from the separatist region.
In an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Prime Minister Dorin Recean accused Russia of trying to create instability in Moldova in order to see a pro-Moscow government emerge from parliamentary elections due later this year.
Russia energy firm Gazprom halted gas supplies to Transnistria on January 1 over a debt dispute with the pro-EU Moldovan government, leaving the 400,000 residents there without any heating or hot water.
Internationally recognised as part of Moldova, Transnistria declared independence at the end of the Soviet Union and has been reliant on Moscow's financial support ever since but receives Russian gas via Moldova.
Russia has around 1,500 troops stationed in the breakaway region, which sits between Ukraine and Moldova.
"This gas and energy crisis altogether in the Transnistria region is meant to create a security crisis in Moldova, all of Moldova and also in the region," Recean told AFP.
Recean said he would hold talks with European Union leaders in Davos on "how we together shall overcome this aggression of Russia against Moldova".
He said the solution to the crisis is for authorities in Transnistria to accept gas and coal from the international community or for Gazprom to resume deliveries.
"So far they don't accept it," Recean said, referring to energy deliveries from the international community. "But we are working on it."
"What is very important to mention is that these kinds of scenarios can happen together with replacing the current so-called peacekeeping mission, where the Russian military are participating, with a UN-led civilian peacekeeping mission," he said.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Consultative Council explores academic partnerships with Murdoch Univers ..
Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill 2025 introduced in NA
Over Rs 80 bln spent on worker’s welfare projects; NA told
Governor Punjab inaugurates dialysis center
Balochistan Information Commission to ensure public access to information aims t ..
WASA to complete upgradation of 4 disposal stations this month
Maryam Nawaz a role model for other CMs: Azma Bokhari
LA fires could boost US Oscar hopefuls: 'Emilia Perez' director
ATC to hear arguments on dropping terrorism charges against PTI leaders
Pakistan embassy in The Hague organised webinar to boost country’s IT Sector
UoL vice chancellor calls on Governor Punjab
SAU Vice Chancellor stresses enhanced research for agricultural advancement
More Stories From World
-
LA fires could boost US Oscar hopefuls: 'Emilia Perez' director6 minutes ago
-
Moldova PM says Russia troops must leave Transnistria to solve crisis5 minutes ago
-
French, German leaders say must act for 'strong' Europe17 minutes ago
-
Consul General meets Pakistan Business Council Dubai’s members17 minutes ago
-
Jacinda Ardern to publish her memoir in June 20252 hours ago
-
President Trump attends interfaith prayer ceremony2 hours ago
-
Germany's Bertelsmann strikes deal with OpenAI3 hours ago
-
Prince Harry settles lawsuit against Murdoch's UK tabloids3 hours ago
-
Fragile Gaza ceasefire fraught with risks4 hours ago
-
Trump puts US govt diversity workers on leave, calls bishop 'nasty'4 hours ago
-
Sudan 'political' banknote switch causes cash crunch4 hours ago
-
Prince Harry's legal battles with the press4 hours ago