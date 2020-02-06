Moldova Poised to Resume Dialogue With Russia, Pursue EU Integration - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Moldova's efforts in foreign policy are focused on resuming dialogue with Russia at the same time as carrying out reforms prescribed by the association agreement with the European Union, Foreign Minister Aureliu Ciocoi said at a press conference on Thursday.

"Our primal foreign political goals are to carry out reforms in line with the association agreement with the EU, to achieve European standards both at the political and economic levels, and to resume a pragmatic dialogue with Russia and Eastern countries," Ciocoi said.

The foreign minister's opinion is that Moldova can achieve European life standards in 10-15 years.

He said thinking about submitting an EU membership application before then would be premature.

The Russia-Moldova relations deteriorated in 2015, when the Moldovan government ratified the Association Agreement with the European Union. As it provides for Moldova to open its market for the EU goods, Russia issued a temporary import moratorium on certain Moldovan goods, fearing that Chisinau might become a wormhole route for EU goods, banned under sanctions in Russia, to the CIS and Customs Union markets. The ban was lifted last year.