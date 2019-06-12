(@FahadShabbir)

Six police officers were suspended from work after they expressed support for the government of Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu whose appointment was ruled illegitimate by the country's constitutional court, head of the National Police Inspectorate Alexandr Pynzar told reporters on Wednesday

After three months of political stalemate, the Party of Socialists and right-wing pro-European bloc ACUM signed a cooperation agreement on June 8 to form a new government. Sandu was elected prime minister by the two parties. The Moldovan Constitutional Court ruled the parliamentary agreement unconstitutional.

"The General Police Inspectorate started an official investigation into the statements [of support] of these police officers [for the Sandu government]. A suspension order was issued shortly after.

... Six police officers were notified and signed the order," Pynzar said.

Moldova has been recently gripped by an acute political crisis triggered by the indecisive February parliamentary elections. Under the Moldovan constitution, the parliament has 3 months to form the government. If it fails to do, the president has to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections. The Constitutional Court ruled that the deadline for the legislature to form the government was June 7 and the bipartisan agreement on Sandu's appointment came one day later.

The court also ruled on June 9 to transfer the presidential powers of Dodon to former prime minister Pavel Filip so that the latter could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections. Dodon promptly annulled the decision.