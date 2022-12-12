Moldova Prefers to Withdraw From CIS Agreements, Not Partaking in Summits - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Moldova prefers to withdraw from a number of agreements within the CIS, and its President Maia Sandu does not participate in the CIS summits, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on Sandu's possible participation in the upcoming informal CIS summit in St.

Petersburg.

"Sandu has recently spoken out on this subject that, based on pragmatic considerations, Moldova prefers to withdraw from a number of agreements within the CIS," Peskov said, noting that Sandu does not participate in CIS summits.