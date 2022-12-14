UrduPoint.com

Moldova Preparing Lawsuit Against Gazprom, Accusing It of Energy Crisis in Country - Spinu

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Moldovan authorities are preparing to file a lawsuit against Russian gas giant Gazprom, accusing the company of fomenting an energy crisis caused by the decrease in gas supplies to the country, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Tuesday.

"We have a contract with Gazprom, which specifies the volume of gas that the Russians have to supply us, the formula for calculating the price, and the payment method. We have paid for everything... Gazprom is the one to blame that we have to buy gas and electricity on the market; our lawyers are already looking into these details in order to sue the Russian company for not fulfilling the contract," Spinu said in an interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW, recognized as a foreign agent in Russia).

He said that the republic is planning to demand compensation from Gazprom because the authorities had to cut spending for other sectors of the country's economy and apply for loans. Spinu also said that Gazprom could have refused to sign the contract in October 2021 but did not do so.

"We have a contract in force now, and Gazprom has not asked to terminate it. It has not even asked to reduce the volume (of gas supplies)... They are just ignoring their obligations. And they will pay for it," Spinu said.

In October 2021, Moldova negotiated an extension of its contract with Gazprom under the condition that the country would pay its debt in 2022 in full. Gazprom reserved the right to stop gas supplies to Moldova completely in the event of a violation of payment obligations and terms of the debt audit. In December, Moldova will receive 43.5% of the country's gas needs.

Moldova is experiencing an acute economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and soaring inflation. The government introduced austerity measures, including restrictions on electricity consumption. Moldova had to reduce domestic energy generation after it started receiving less Russian gas from Gazprom in October. According to the authorities, Moldova is now purchasing electricity from Romania at a price of 190-348 Euros ($197-360) per MWh.

