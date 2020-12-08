(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu said she would not invite foreign leaders to her swearing-in ceremony due to the risk of coronavirus infection.

"We will have to give up [the idea of] international invitations because of the pandemic, we do not want to create a danger of infection.

There is a law according to which the presence of lawmakers and other officials is mandatory, the inauguration will be very modest," Sandu said on Pro tv.

Sandu won the presidential elections in Moldova in the second round with 57.75 percent of the vote, ahead of incumbent head of state Igor Dodon (42.25 percent).

The inauguration of the president of Moldova will take place on December 24.