Moldova president hails EU referendum win after Russia meddling claims

Chisinau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Moldova's pro-Brussels President Maia Sandu on Monday said her camp "won justly in an unjust struggle" in an EU referendum and first-round presidential elections marked by claims of Russian interference.

The referendum on joining the EU passed with a razor-thin majority in the key electoral test for the former Soviet republic bordering war-torn Ukraine.

Sandu said late Sunday that Moldova had witnessed "an unprecedented assault" on its democracy," blaming "criminal groups, working together with foreign forces hostile to our national interests".

The Kremlin, in turn, called on Sandu to "prove" election interference in the country of 2.6 million people and alleged "anomalies" in Moldova's vote count.

Sandu, 52, a former World Bank economist and Moldova's first woman president, managed to top the first round of presidential elections held at the same time as the referendum on Sunday.

But she will face a tough second round on November 3 against Alexandr Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor backed by the pro-Russian Socialists.