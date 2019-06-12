UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova President Scraps Parliament's Dissolution In Standoff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

Moldova president scraps parliament's dissolution in standoff

Moldova's President Igor Dodon on Tuesday annulled a decree to dissolve parliament, enforcing a standoff between two governments that both insist on their claim to lead the eastern European country

Chisinau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Moldova's President Igor Dodon on Tuesday annulled a decree to dissolve parliament, enforcing a standoff between two governments that both insist on their claim to lead the eastern European country.

The poor ex-Soviet state, nestled between Romania and Ukraine, has been in political chaos since February when a general election failed to give a clear majority to any party.

At the weekend, parliament approved a new government built on an unprecedented coalition of pro-Russian and pro-European forces, which came together to freeze out the party of an influential oligarch.

But the Constitutional Court had already ordered fresh elections and it effectively blocked the new coalition by suspending Dodon and appointing the former prime minister as interim leader.

Ex-premier Pavel Filip, from the Democratic Party led by oligarch Vlad Plahotniuc, used his short time as acting president to dissolve parliament and call snap elections for September.

But back in office Dodon cancelled the order.

"We consider the decision of the Constitutional Court illegitimate and arbitrary -- it is against the fundamental laws of the country and poses a threat to the security of Moldova," Dodon said after a National Security Council meeting.

Dodon is from the pro-Russian Socialist Party, which said Saturday it was willing to join the pro-European ACUM alliance to run the country.

The previously ruling Democratic Party has refused to recognise the new government.

Dodon told AFP in an interview Tuesday that there will be no talks with the Democratic Party until it agrees to a "peaceful transition of power."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Poor Parliament Alliance Lead Romania Moldova February September From Government Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

French Parliament Passes Confidence Vote in Philip ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile attack ..

2 minutes ago

Pentagon Has No Intention of Correcting Serious F- ..

2 minutes ago

Iran president expects 'positive change' if US end ..

2 minutes ago

EU Human Rights Commissioner Calls for Release of ..

2 minutes ago

Maryam Safdar doing politics of self-interest, has ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.