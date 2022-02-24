UrduPoint.com

Moldova Raises Level Of Terrorist Alert To Moderate - Security Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Moldova Raises Level of Terrorist Alert to Moderate - Security Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Security and Intelligence Service of Moldova (SIS) issued an order on Thursday putting the country on the yellow alert level of terrorist threat following the start of a Russian military operation in Ukraine.

"Due to the regional security situation developments, the Intelligence and Security Service announces the establishment of the moderate level (yellow code) of terrorist alert, approved by the order of the Director of SIS No. 11 of 24 February 2022," the SIS said in a statement.

The measures stipulated by the code yellow include concentrating efforts to prevent potential terrorist threats; increasing control over the border, transportation hubs and places of mass gathering; increasing security at key infrastructure objects; additional training for personnel who received instruction in law enforcement measures and staff at facilities that could be targeted by terrorists; and assessing preparedness of forces involved in terrorist crisis response.

Earlier in the day, Russia launched a military operation after the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance in countering the aggression of the Ukrainian government forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

