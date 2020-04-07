Moldova Ready for Peak of Coronavirus Outbreak - President

(@FahadShabbir)

Moldova is ready for the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, President Igor Dodon said on Tuesday during a briefing, adding that a lot depends on the country's citizens

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Moldova is ready for the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, President Igor Dodon said on Tuesday during a briefing, adding that a lot depends on the country's citizens.

"Moldova is ready for the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, but a lot depends on the responsibility of citizens. I believe that in the coming days we should all pass the test as a nation and prove that we can fight back the danger that affects everyone," Dodon said after a Moldovan Supreme Security Council session.

According to the president, the peak is expected soon, and the country has enough medical equipment and doctors.

Dodon also said that Moldova would be affected by the global recession.

"We have already recorded a decrease in budget revenues, and an optimistic scenario suggests that the country's GDP will fall by 3 percent," Dodon said.

The Moldovan Health Ministry has so far confirmed 965 cases of the coronavirus in the country and 21 related deaths. The parliament declared a state of emergency for 60 days on March 17.