UrduPoint.com

Moldova Received Over 400,000 Ukrainian Refugees Since February 24 - UNHR Adviser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Moldova Received Over 400,000 Ukrainian Refugees Since February 24 - UNHR Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Moldova received 420,000 refugees from Ukraine in the period from February 24 to April 15, and more than 100,000 decided to stay in the country, United Nations Human Rights Adviser in Moldova Bea Ferenci said on Thursday.

"It is estimated that in the period 24 February - 15 April, 421,130 refugees have fled to Moldova and 101,331 of them have made the decision to stay", a statement said, noting that additional 8,000 refugees decided to stay in the Transnistria region.

The number of refugees entering Moldova is large, as the country is small and poor with a resident population of only 2.59 million people, the statement read.

"We've had the largest influx of refugees in terms of per capita figure of all the countries receiving refugees," Ferenci said.

Almost 90% of the total number of refugees are women with children and this is the most vulnerable group of people, according to the statement.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

On Wednesday, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that 5 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Poor Russia Luhansk Donetsk Moldova February April Women All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

DPO for strengthening of security for Ramzan, Eid ..

DPO for strengthening of security for Ramzan, Eid ul Fitr

4 minutes ago
 CS reviews implementation on Ramzan package

CS reviews implementation on Ramzan package

4 minutes ago
 Security arrangements for PTI rally at Minar-e-Pa ..

Security arrangements for PTI rally at Minar-e-Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab visits Sasta R ..

Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab visits Sasta Ramzan bazaars

5 minutes ago
 84th death anniversary of Dr Allama Iqbal observed ..

84th death anniversary of Dr Allama Iqbal observed in KP

5 minutes ago
 Water crisis grievously hit several areas of twin- ..

Water crisis grievously hit several areas of twin-cities

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.