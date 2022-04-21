Moldova Received Over 400,000 Ukrainian Refugees Since February 24 - UNHR Adviser

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Moldova received 420,000 refugees from Ukraine in the period from February 24 to April 15, and more than 100,000 decided to stay in the country, United Nations Human Rights Adviser in Moldova Bea Ferenci said on Thursday.

"It is estimated that in the period 24 February - 15 April, 421,130 refugees have fled to Moldova and 101,331 of them have made the decision to stay", a statement said, noting that additional 8,000 refugees decided to stay in the Transnistria region.

The number of refugees entering Moldova is large, as the country is small and poor with a resident population of only 2.59 million people, the statement read.

"We've had the largest influx of refugees in terms of per capita figure of all the countries receiving refugees," Ferenci said.

Almost 90% of the total number of refugees are women with children and this is the most vulnerable group of people, according to the statement.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

On Wednesday, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that 5 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation.