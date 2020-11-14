UrduPoint.com
Moldova Receives 1st Batch Of Flue Vaccines From Russia - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 10:16 PM

Moldova Receives 1st Batch of Flue Vaccines From Russia - Health Ministry

The first 7,000 doses of Russia's influenza vaccines arrived to Moldova on Saturday, the Moldovan Health Ministry said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The first 7,000 doses of Russia's influenza vaccines arrived to Moldova on Saturday, the Moldovan Health Ministry said.

"The first batch of vaccines against flue in the amount of 7,000 doses out of a total lot of 100,000 doses, which were purchased in the Russian Federation, arrived in Moldova.

They will be distributed among the medical and sanitary institutions of the republic in order to vaccinate people with an increased risk of infection against seasonal influenza," the ministry said.

In addition, in the coming days, Moldova is expected to receive another 100,000 doses of flue vaccines, 85,000 of which were transferred by the US and another 15,000 doses were bought with the help of UNICEF.

