Moldova Receives First Batch of Firewood From Romania - Environment Ministry

Moldova received its first 2,100 cubic meter batch of firewood from Romania, Moldova's Environment Ministry said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Moldova received its first 2,100 cubic meter batch of firewood from Romania, Moldova's Environment Ministry said on Wednesday.

In October, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that the country's government had approved the supply of 130,000 cubic meters of firewood as assistance to Moldova, selling at a reduced price of 200 lei ($40) per cubic meter instead of 400 lei.

"Today, the first batch of firewood from Romania was received; 2,100 cubic meters of wood was purchased by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Humanitarian aid is provided to war veterans, pensioners over the age of 70, people with disabilities, families who have accepted refugees, and reception centers," the ministry said in a statement.

A grave energy crisis is unfolding in Moldova due to rising energy prices and soaring inflation.

The authorities are making attempts to stock up on firewood, coal, and fuel oil. In June 2022, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita asked the country's environment ministry to provide citizens with firewood.

In total, Moldovans consume more than 1 million cubic meters of firewood during the cold season, but in the face of shortages, Moldsilva State Forestry Agency said that it could only provide 800,000 cubic meters.

Moldova's government has been repeatedly accused of failing to cope with the economic crisis. The inflation rate hit a 20-year record of 33.5% year-on-year in mid-summer. The country's leadership has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on the opposition. Protests have been going on in Moldova for several months, with the opposition demanding the government resign.