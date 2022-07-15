CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii said on Thursday that Chisinau had received Moscow's assurances on the absence of direct threats via diplomatic channels.

"We do not communicate directly with the Russian Defense Ministry, the contact is established at the level of ambassadors and military attaches. We receive calm messages that the military operation (in Ukraine) does not concern Moldova and that there are no direct threats to Moldova," Nosatii told the TV8 national broadcaster.

The situation is currently under control, the minister said; however, the threat to the country's security has not completely disappeared.

"Compared to late February, everything has gotten better - the situation in Ukraine has changed significantly, the hostilities have moved away from Moldova's borders.

But I think that the situation is very hot, the escalation can reach the maximum level," he added.

Nosatii added that the republic requires military equipment such as tanks, armored vehicles, drones, helmets, body armor, anti-tank arms, and artillery so that the country's defensive capabilities could be enhanced. However, he said, Chisinau is currently not in talks on the delivery of military equipment since it is expensive and requires sophisticated training of soldiers.

The minister also mentioned that Chisinau will be receiving military equipment under the European Union's 40 billion Euros ($40.15 billion) initiative to boost military aid to Moldova in the next 15 to 36 months.