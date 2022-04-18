UrduPoint.com

Moldova Refused To Sell MiG-29 Fighter Jets To Ukraine - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Moldova Refused to Sell MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Ukraine has asked Moldova to sell or hand over its MiG-29 fighter jets, but Chisinau has declined over the desire not to undermine relations with Russia, the Ukrainian website European Pravda reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, Kiev made the request during the first days of the Russian special operation but was rebuffed by the Moldovan leadership, which explained that it did not want to irritate Moscow as it could view that move as a violation of the principle of neutrality.

The Moldovan Defense Ministry is said to have six MiG-29 fighter jets, which are operational but have not been deployed in a long time. Chisinau has been trying to sell them for a while but to no avail.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Chisinau Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Moldova February Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

15 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

24 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

24 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

1 day ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.