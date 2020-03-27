UrduPoint.com
Moldova Registers 22 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Number Approaches 200 - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:20 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Moldova has registered 22 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of those infected in the country to 199, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said on Friday.

"As of today, we have confirmed 22 new coronavirus cases.

In the coming days we will discharge nine people from hospitals," Dumbraveanu said, noting that the number of confirmed cases had increased to 199.

On March 17, the Moldovan parliament declared an emergency for 60 days. The republic has suspended air traffic with all countries and also closed its land border. Since Wednesday, people over 63 years old have been prohibited from unnecessarily going outside.

