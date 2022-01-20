Moldova Registers Record 3,255 COVID Cases in Past Day - Health Ministry

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Moldova has registered 3,255 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past day, a record since the beginning of the pandemic, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Another 3,255 cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed today in Moldova.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country amounted to 396,678," according to the statement.

Overall, since the beginning of the pandemic in Moldova, 368,373 people have recovered, and another 10,470 have died.