Moldova Reports 360 COVID-19 Cases Among Those Vaccinated

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) A total of 360 people in Moldova have contracted the coronavirus after receiving the vaccine, the national public health agency's epidemiologist, Alexei Ceban, said on Wednesday.

"Three hundred and sixty people got infected with the coronavirus following the vaccination, this is 0.15% out of the total number of those vaccinated. Additionally, since March 2 [the start of the immunization campaign] up to date, 1,342 side effect cases were registered in Moldova, this is 0.55% of the vaccinees," Ceban told reporters.

The official added that no severe adverse reaction was registered among those who was vaccinated.

Moldova's mass immunizations campaign is divided into three stages. The first two-month stage which is still underway in some regions of the country is set to cover 70,000 medical and social care workers. During the second stage that will last for four months, over 730,000 public servants and the elderly will be vaccinated. The third stage will cover the remaining groups of citizens until the nation achieves the so-called collective immunity to the virus.

The country has registered three vaccines so far those developed by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, as well as Russia's Sputnik V.