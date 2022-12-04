UrduPoint.com

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2022 | 12:46 AM

Moldova has resumed purchasing electricity from breakaway Transnistria at a price of $73 per megawatt-hour (MWh), Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Saturday

"State-owned company Energocom has signed a deal with the Cuciurgan power station for December with the possibility of extending the contract for January-March 2023 at a price of $73," Spinu said on Telegram.

The deputy prime minister said that total December deliveries will amount to 204,000 MW. Furthermore, Moldova's national gas company, Moldovagaz, will supply Transnistria with 5.7 million cubic meters of gas per day.

"This contract is a reasonable compromise to provide citizens on both banks of the Dniester with electricity and gas," Spinu said.

Moldova is experiencing an acute economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and soaring inflation. The government introduced austerity measures, including restrictions on electricity consumption. Moldova had to reduce domestic energy generation after it started receiving less Russian gas from Gazprom in October. According to the authorities, Moldova is now purchasing electricity from Romania at a price of 190-348 Euros ($197-360) per MWh.

