Moldova Resumes Passenger Railway Traffic With Ukraine From November 6 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Chisinau is set to resume international passenger railway traffic with Kiev from November 6 after a 20-year halt, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Saturday.

"The international passenger railway services will be resumed after 20 years between Chisinau and Kiev.

The cars are painted by the Ukrainian artists, and each of them represents a certain Ukrainian region," Spinu said on Telegram.

The railway traffic from Chisinau to Kiev will start from November 6, 2022, and the trains will depart thrice a week. The train is intended for 280 passengers, consisting from seven cars. The Calea Ferata din Moldova and Ukrainian Railways companies will operate the route.