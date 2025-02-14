Moldova, Romania Summon Russia Envoys Over Drones Violations
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 02:00 AM
Chisinau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Moldova and NATO member Romania on Thursday summoned Russia's ambassadors after drones from the war in neighbouring Ukraine struck their territory, without causing any casualties.
Airspace violations have become frequent since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, with Moscow targeting Ukrainian port infrastructure in the south, close to the borders with Romania and Moldova.
"Shahed drones violated our airspace, two exploded on our soil, putting Moldovan lives at risk," Romania's President Maia Sandu wrote on X, condemning Moscow's "criminal" war on Ukraine.
According to Moldovan authorities, two drones crashed in fields, and drone fragments were later discovered in a third location.
The Moldovan foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador Oleg Ozerov "to request official explanations and to strongly protest these unacceptable actions".
According to images released by the government, drone debris was also presented to Ozerov.
The airspace violations by Russian drones highlighted the "growing risks" to regional stability, the ministry said.
Moldova announced it would close the Russian Cultural Centre, which had opened in 2009 and employed six Russian diplomats in 2023, according to local media.
- 'Irresponsible' attacks -
The pro-Kremlin Socialist Party condemned the move as "unprecedented and provocative" amid what it called the "Russophobia" of Moldovan authorities.
"It is a direct blow to hundreds of thousands of Moldovan citizens, for whom the Russian language, Russian culture and Russian history are integral parts of their identity," the party said.
The Russian embassy called it a "cynical measure" by authorities who "persist in the destruction of the historical ties with our country".
Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, Moldova has expelled dozens of diplomats and employees of the Russian embassy, frequently accusing Moscow of meddling.
In neighbouring Romania, Russia's envoy was also summoned by Bucharest after radar systems identified "an aerial target that briefly crossed national airspace" during the night close to the Ukrainian port of Reni, according to the defence ministry.
After searches were carried out for "a possible impact zone", the ministry said drone fragments had been found in "two uninhabited areas" near the Romanian-Ukrainian border.
Investigators established that "both drones carried explosive charges on board", which were destroyed when they hit the ground, it added.
"These illegal and irresponsible attacks must stop, and Romania reserves the right to take the necessary measures," its foreign ministry said in a statement.
