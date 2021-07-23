Moldova, Romania to Resume Cooperation at Intergovernmental Level - President Sandu

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Moldova and Romania will resume cooperation initiatives at the intergovernmental level in various areas, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Friday, following the victory of her party at the parliamentary elections, finally allowing her to form a cabinet.

Earlier in the day, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu arrived in Chisinau for a one-day working visit, aimed at confirming the readiness of his country to boost cooperation with Sandu's pro-EU Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), which scored a landslide victory in election on July 11, and future government, a subject of Sandu's aspirations after she dissolved the country's parliament in April for its failure to approve a new cabinet.

"We discussed the results of the early parliamentary elections and the bilateral agenda of Bucharest and Chisinau. We also discussed the resumption of cooperation at the intergovernmental level, we are updating cooperation programs linked to the development of the economy, energy, healthcare, infrastructure, and many others," Sandu said at a briefing.

She thanked Bucharest for efforts to help Moldova curb the pandemic, recalling that another batch of 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine will be delivered to the country from Romania on Friday as additional assistance.

Aurescu, for his part, outlined Bucharest's readiness to support the development of Moldova within the framework of European integration, voicing his hope for the creation of a new Moldovan cabinet as soon as possible.

The PAS won the snap parliamentary elections with 52.8% of the vote, which is enough to form a government single-handedly. Its main rival, the pro-Russian Communists and Socialists' bloc, led by former President Igor Dodon, came second with 27.17% of the ballots.

The results were recognized by the central election commission on July 19, and by the Constitutional Court on Friday.