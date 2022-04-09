Moldova Runs Short of Humanitarian Aid for Ukrainian Refugees - Deputy Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Moldovan partners have pledged a lot of humanitarian support to Ukrainian refugees living in the country, but in reality it isn't enough, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian said on Friday.

"I cannot say that Moldova has received sufficient humanitarian aid, although there are many promises of assistance. To date, Moldova is doing a great job handling the refugee crisis at its own expense. As for the claims of assistance, we are waiting, only part of (the promised aid) has been received," Serebrian said on Realitatea tv.

According to the official, international non-profit organizations provide considerable aid. Part of the basic necessities go to Tiraspol, as over 27,000 Ukrainians fled to the territory of the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldovan Republic.

Internal Affairs Ministry of Moldova said that nearly 369,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Moldova since February 24, with over 95,000 of them staying in the country.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.