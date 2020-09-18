Moldova-Russia Economic Commission to Meet Online This Year - Chisinau

This year's meeting of the Moldova-Russia intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will take place online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) This year's meeting of the Moldova-Russia intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will take place online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday.

In July, the Moldovan president announced that the commission would meet in October.

"The session will take place online, we have accumulated many social and economic decisions, I hope they will be approved," Dodon said in a broadcast posted on Facebook.

According to the president, the Moldovan side is interested in four issues: the credit of about $236 million, the social protection agreement, diesel fuel for Moldova's farmers, as well as the vaccine against COVID-19.

On May 7, Moldova's constitutional court declared unconstitutional the Russia-Moldova agreement on the credit.

The Moldovan president promised to raise the issue with the Russian side again.

Relations between Moscow and Chisinau became strained after the ratification of the EU Association Agreement in 2016. However, since Dodon's election in 2016, relations between the two countries have been gradually improving.

The social protection agreement between the two countries mandates that those who have worked in Russia and Moldova for over 15 years in total and made social security payments can receive a pension in both countries.

In July, Dodon expressed interest in purchasing a Russian vaccine against COVID-19 to vaccinate his country's citizens.