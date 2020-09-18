UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova-Russia Economic Commission To Meet Online This Year - Chisinau

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:32 PM

Moldova-Russia Economic Commission to Meet Online This Year - Chisinau

This year's meeting of the Moldova-Russia intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will take place online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) This year's meeting of the Moldova-Russia intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will take place online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday.

In July, the Moldovan president announced that the commission would meet in October.

"The session will take place online, we have accumulated many social and economic decisions, I hope they will be approved," Dodon said in a broadcast posted on Facebook.

According to the president, the Moldovan side is interested in four issues: the credit of about $236 million, the social protection agreement, diesel fuel for Moldova's farmers, as well as the vaccine against COVID-19.

On May 7, Moldova's constitutional court declared unconstitutional the Russia-Moldova agreement on the credit.

The Moldovan president promised to raise the issue with the Russian side again.

Relations between Moscow and Chisinau became strained after the ratification of the EU Association Agreement in 2016. However, since Dodon's election in 2016, relations between the two countries have been gradually improving.

The social protection agreement between the two countries mandates that those who have worked in Russia and Moldova for over 15 years in total and made social security payments can receive a pension in both countries.

In July, Dodon expressed interest in purchasing a Russian vaccine against COVID-19 to vaccinate his country's citizens.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Facebook Chisinau Moldova May July October 2016 Agreement Million Court

Recent Stories

‘Waqt Mila tu Sochein ge’

22 minutes ago

Govt, SBP asked to support manufacturing: Mian Zah ..

38 minutes ago

Russian Embassy: Ship Owner Discussing Crew Ransom ..

5 minutes ago

S. Korean Gov't, Religious Groups Consider Easing ..

5 minutes ago

Greece Launches Rescue Operation After Emergency C ..

5 minutes ago

Agreement on EU's Belarus Sanctions List Depends o ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.