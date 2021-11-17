UrduPoint.com

Moldova, Russia Intergov't Commission Meeting Planned In Q1, 2022 - Minister

Moldova, Russia Intergov't Commission Meeting Planned in Q1, 2022 - Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Moldova and Russia will hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in the first half of the next year, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nikolae Popescu said on Wednesday.

"As co-chairman of the Moldovan-Russian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, I met today in Moscow with (Russian) Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev. In order to intensify trade and economic relations, we agreed to organize a new meeting of the commission and a business forum in the first quarter of 2022," Posecu wrote on his Facebook page.

