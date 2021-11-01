Moldova Satisfied With Gas Deal With Russia - President

Moldova is happy about a new five-year gas contract concluded with Russia past Friday, under which Chisinau will buy Russian natural gas for $450 per 1,000 cubic meters, the Moldovan president said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Moldova is happy about a new five-year gas contract concluded with Russia past Friday, under which Chisinau will buy Russian natural gas for $450 per 1,000 cubic meters, the Moldovan president said.

In summer 2020, Moldovagaz started the negotiations on the new gas contract with Russia's energy giant Gazprom, but up until October 1, Moldova purchased gas from Russia under the previous contract. On September 30, the sides extended the existing contract for one month and agreed on a higher price, in accordance with market trends.

"Yes, we are happy that this contract has been agreed on and signed," Maia Sandu told Russia's Kommersant newspaper, when asked if the Moldovan side is contented with the contract with Gazprom.

The most complicated question of the talks was gas prices, and another pressing issue was Moldova's debts, according to Sandu.

She added that due diligence will be exercised before talks on the restructuring of the debt will commence.