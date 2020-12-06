UrduPoint.com
Moldova Security Service Thwarts Steroids Smuggling To Russia Via Diplomatic Car -Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

Moldova Security Service Thwarts Steroids Smuggling to Russia Via Diplomatic Car -Ministry

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) The Moldovan security and information service has carried out an operation to prevent anabolic steroids smuggling in a vehicle with the diplomatic license plates assigned to the Moldovan Embassy in Russia, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said on Saturday evening.

"The security and information service of Moldova has carried out a special operation to prevent smuggling in a vehicle with license plates of the Moldovan Embassy in Russia," the ministry said.

The Moldovan Customs Service added that the vehicle was detained on Saturday evening while attempting to leave Moldova with smuggled anabolic steroids.

According to the foreign ministry and the security service, further information on the incident will be revealed after the investigation is concluded.

Illegal circulation of anabolic steroids is a criminal offense in Russia punished by imprisonment. Some anabolic steroids can be purchased in Russia legally under medical prescription.

