UrduPoint.com

Moldova Seeks Cooperation With Denmark In Green Energy, Ecology Sectors - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Moldova Seeks Cooperation With Denmark in Green Energy, Ecology Sectors - President

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Tuesday that her country was interested in cooperation with Denmark on renewable energy and the environment against the background of the current energy crisis

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Tuesday that her country was interested in cooperation with Denmark on renewable energy and the environment against the background of the current energy crisis.

"I hope that Moldova will resume cooperation with the Danish International Development Agency, and the countries will strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields. We want to collaborate on renewable energy. The energy crisis that we are now going through forced us to focus on the energy independence of the republic, especially on green energy," Sandu said at a briefing after a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Chisinau.

She added that Moldova was interested in the Danish experience with resolving the waste disposal issue, as well as its use for energy generation.

Separately, the president noted Denmark's success in reducing carbon emissions.

Moldova declared a state of emergency in late 2021 due to the energy crisis in light of problems with gas shortages and a sharp rise in the price of energy resources. The state of emergency has been extended since then, most recently by another 60 days starting December 6, 2022.

On October 1, 2022, Russian energy giant Gazprom said that Moldova had repeatedly delayed payments for the gas supplied to it, warning that Chisinau's growing debt might lead to the termination of the current contract.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Energy Crisis Chisinau Independence Lead Price Moldova Denmark October December Gas

Recent Stories

Benazir Nashonuma program to be expanded to more d ..

Benazir Nashonuma program to be expanded to more districts: Shazi Marri

6 minutes ago
 Beijing Voices Strong Opposition to Czech Presiden ..

Beijing Voices Strong Opposition to Czech President-Elect's Phone Call With Taiw ..

4 minutes ago
 Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Implementation of Trilate ..

Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Implementation of Trilateral Agreements on Karabakh - Y ..

6 minutes ago
 SNGPL Hazara region allows CNG stations for gas su ..

SNGPL Hazara region allows CNG stations for gas supply

4 minutes ago
 Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) auctions sh ..

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) auctions shops, parking stands of parks

4 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan jails protesters over anti-regime demon ..

Uzbekistan jails protesters over anti-regime demonstrations

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.