Moldova Seeks Cooperation With Denmark in Green Energy, Ecology Sectors - President

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Tuesday that her country was interested in cooperation with Denmark on renewable energy and the environment against the background of the current energy crisis.

"I hope that Moldova will resume cooperation with the Danish International Development Agency, and the countries will strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields. We want to collaborate on renewable energy. The energy crisis that we are now going through forced us to focus on the energy independence of the republic, especially on green energy," Sandu said at a briefing after a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Chisinau.

She added that Moldova was interested in the Danish experience with resolving the waste disposal issue, as well as its use for energy generation.

Separately, the president noted Denmark's success in reducing carbon emissions.

Moldova declared a state of emergency in late 2021 due to the energy crisis in light of problems with gas shortages and a sharp rise in the price of energy resources. The state of emergency has been extended since then, most recently by another 60 days starting December 6, 2022.

On October 1, 2022, Russian energy giant Gazprom said that Moldova had repeatedly delayed payments for the gas supplied to it, warning that Chisinau's growing debt might lead to the termination of the current contract.