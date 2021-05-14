Moldova Seeks Cooperation With Lithuania in Defending Against Hybrid Threats - Sandu

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Moldova wishes to cooperate with Lithuania in security and defense with a focus on combating hybrid threats and fake news, President Maia Sandu said on Friday.

Earlier this day, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda arrived in Chisinau for an official visit, which became the first such trip for the Baltic country's leader in six years.

"I am happy to welcome Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Moldova. His visit is a sign of Lithuania's support of Moldova.

We seek to develop cooperation in security and defense, especially in defense against hybrid threats and fight against disinformation, where Lithuania's experience could be useful for us," Sandu said.

Nauseda, in his turn, said that the exchange of experience in these area is quite important amid preparations for early parliamentary elections in Moldova.

In late April, Sandu dissolved the parliament, as it failed twice in three months to form a new government. The elections are scheduled for July 11.