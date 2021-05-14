UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova Seeks Cooperation With Lithuania In Defending Against Hybrid Threats - Sandu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Moldova Seeks Cooperation With Lithuania in Defending Against Hybrid Threats - Sandu

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Moldova wishes to cooperate with Lithuania in security and defense with a focus on combating hybrid threats and fake news, President Maia Sandu said on Friday.

Earlier this day, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda arrived in Chisinau for an official visit, which became the first such trip for the Baltic country's leader in six years.

"I am happy to welcome Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Moldova. His visit is a sign of Lithuania's support of Moldova.

We seek to develop cooperation in security and defense, especially in defense against hybrid threats and fight against disinformation, where Lithuania's experience could be useful for us," Sandu said.

Nauseda, in his turn, said that the exchange of experience in these area is quite important amid preparations for early parliamentary elections in Moldova.

In late April, Sandu dissolved the parliament, as it failed twice in three months to form a new government. The elections are scheduled for July 11.

Related Topics

Exchange Parliament Visit Chisinau Lithuania Moldova April July Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

2 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

3 hours ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

3 hours ago

Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of em ..

4 hours ago

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 3 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.