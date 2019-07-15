UrduPoint.com
Moldova Seeks To Normalize Relations With Russia - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:46 PM

The new Moldovan government intends to normalize relations with Russia, which had grown stale under the rule of the Democratic Party of Moldova, Nicolae Popescu, the minister of foreign affairs and European integration, said Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The new Moldovan government intends to normalize relations with Russia, which had grown stale under the rule of the Democratic Party of Moldova, Nicolae Popescu, the minister of foreign affairs and European integration, said Monday.

"The parliamentary coalition and the new government are united by the desire to continue integration with the European Union and to normalize relations with the Russian Federation, which have been quite complicated in recent years. In the relations with the Russian Federation, as with Ukraine, we want to unblock political ties, market access, which is very important for our citizens, especially for our agricultural producers, which can export goods not only to the European Union, but also to Russia," Popescu told Digi24 tv channel.

Relations between Russia and Moldova became strained after the ratification of the EU Association Agreement in 2016, according to which Moldova completely opened its market for European goods, which caused Russia to introduce a temporary ban on some types of goods from Moldova.

