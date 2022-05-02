Moldova Sees No Signs of Military Threat From Russia - Defense Ministry

The Moldovan Defense Ministry said on Monday it sees no indication that the country faces a military threat from Russia despite recent reports in media

The Times reported on Sunday, citing Ukrainian sources, that Russia is allegedly planning to attack Moldova.

"Regarding the report by The Times about Moldova, we are announcing that all state institutions have been on high alert since the beginning of the war in Ukraine and are carefully monitoring the situation.

At the moment there is no indication that Moldova is under threat," ministry spokeswoman Ala Diaconu told Moldovan broadcaster TV8.

According to her, this assumption is shared not only by Moldova's authorities but by the country's international partners as well.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.