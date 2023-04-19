UrduPoint.com

Moldova Sends First Accession Progress Report To EU - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Moldova sent its first report to the European Commission on Wednesday, outlining the steps it has taken to comply with EU accession requirements, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said.

"Today is a very important day for us. Our country is sending its first report to Brussels regarding the EU expansion initiative," Popescu told a news briefing.

The almost-1,000-page report was penned by 33 working groups. A team of invited experts helped Moldova make considerable progress in reforming the judiciary, taking on corruption and nationalizing Chisinau airport, Popescu explained.

Moldova applied for EU membership in March 2022 and was granted EU candidate status in June. The EU will decide on further steps once Moldova fulfills the conditions outlined in the European Commission's opinion on its EU membership application.

