Moldova Sends First Accession Progress Report to EU - Foreign Minister

Moldova sent its first report to the European Commission on Wednesday, outlining the steps it has taken to comply with EU accession requirements, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Moldova sent its first report to the European Commission on Wednesday, outlining the steps it has taken to comply with EU accession requirements, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said.

"Today is a very important day for us. Our country is sending its first report to Brussels regarding the EU expansion initiative," Popescu told a news briefing.

The almost-1,000-page report was penned by 33 working groups. A team of invited experts helped Moldova make considerable progress in reforming the judiciary, taking on corruption and nationalizing Chisinau airport, Popescu explained.

The foreign minister went on to say that Moldova had fulfilled most of the recommendations and that the remaining part of them was related to constant processes such as the reform of the country's justice system.

Moldova aims to demonstrate noticeable and systematic processes in the reforms of the justice system and deoligarchization, Popescu said, adding that the results could be already visible.

Chisinau will present a detailed list of taken measures to show the realization of the European Commission's recommendations in the coming days, he added.

Moldova applied for EU membership in March 2022 and was granted EU candidate status in June. The EU will decide on further steps once Moldova fulfills the conditions outlined in the European Commission's opinion on its EU membership application.