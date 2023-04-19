UrduPoint.com

Moldova Sends First Accession Progress Report To EU - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Moldova Sends First Accession Progress Report to EU - Foreign Minister

Moldova sent its first report to the European Commission on Wednesday, outlining the steps it has taken to comply with EU accession requirements, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Moldova sent its first report to the European Commission on Wednesday, outlining the steps it has taken to comply with EU accession requirements, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said.

"Today is a very important day for us. Our country is sending its first report to Brussels regarding the EU expansion initiative," Popescu told a news briefing.

The almost-1,000-page report was penned by 33 working groups. A team of invited experts helped Moldova make considerable progress in reforming the judiciary, taking on corruption and nationalizing Chisinau airport, Popescu explained.

The foreign minister went on to say that Moldova had fulfilled most of the recommendations and that the remaining part of them was related to constant processes such as the reform of the country's justice system.

Moldova aims to demonstrate noticeable and systematic processes in the reforms of the justice system and deoligarchization, Popescu said, adding that the results could be already visible.

Chisinau will present a detailed list of taken measures to show the realization of the European Commission's recommendations in the coming days, he added.

Moldova applied for EU membership in March 2022 and was granted EU candidate status in June. The EU will decide on further steps once Moldova fulfills the conditions outlined in the European Commission's opinion on its EU membership application.

Related Topics

Corruption Brussels Chisinau Progress Moldova March June Airport

Recent Stories

Canada's Largest Public Sector Union Begins Nation ..

Canada's Largest Public Sector Union Begins Nationwide General Strike, Holds Pic ..

13 seconds ago
 Moscow Says to Respond to Moldova's Decision to De ..

Moscow Says to Respond to Moldova's Decision to Declare Russian Diplomat Persona ..

2 minutes ago
 39 commercial vehicles challaned for overcharging

39 commercial vehicles challaned for overcharging

51 seconds ago
 EU Natural Gas Consumption Falls by 17.7% in Augus ..

EU Natural Gas Consumption Falls by 17.7% in August 2022-March 2023 - Eurostat

52 seconds ago
 Ombudsman Punjab reviews quarterly performance

Ombudsman Punjab reviews quarterly performance

56 seconds ago
 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) extends ..

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) extends electricity bills payment date ..

57 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.