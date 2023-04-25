Moldova Set on Starting EU Accession Talks This Year - Parliamentary Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

Moldova expects the European Union to reach a unanimous decision on starting accession talks with the republic by the end of 2023, Moldovan parliament speaker Igor Grosu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Moldova expects the European Union to reach a unanimous decision on starting accession talks with the republic by the end of 2023, Moldovan parliament speaker Igor Grosu said on Tuesday.

"Our immediate priority is to obtain the unanimous decision to open negotiation talks by the end of 2023," Grosu said at the Conference of the Speakers of EU Parliaments.

Moldova expects the European Commission to recommend the European Council start accession negotiations with Moldova, he also said, adding that Moldova aims to "create better opportunities for the future generation of its citizens.

"

In March 2022, Moldovan President Maia Sandu signed the republic's application to join the European Union, saying that the process of integration with the EU should be accelerated. In June, the leaders of the EU member states approved granting Moldova the status of a candidate country alongside Ukraine.

In mid-April, 2023, Secretary of State of Moldova's Foreign Ministry Vladimir Cuc said that the country had fulfilled about 80% of the requirements put forth by the European Commission for Chisinau to start negotiations on its accession to the bloc.