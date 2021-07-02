Moldova Should Cooperate With Russia, US, EU, China After Parliamentary Elections - Dodon

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) After its early parliamentary elections, Moldova should maintain partnership with Russia and China, and be open to dialogue with the United States and the European Union, ex-President Igor Dodon, who co-chairs the electoral bloc of Communists and Socialists, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"If the government is ours [of Communists and Socialists], we will focus on strategic partnership with Russia. We must finally sign an agreement on strategic partnership with China .

.. Based on our national interests, we will be open to interaction with the US, with the EU, with all of our partners," Dodon said.

At the same time, the politician believes if right-wing parties come to power, Moldova will face a "tough anti-Russian rhetoric and a pro-Western course in all directions."

The early parliamentary vote in Moldova is scheduled for July 11, with 22 parties and blocs and one independent candidate set to run in it.