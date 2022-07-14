Moldova Should Not See Threats Emanating From Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Moldova should not see any threats emanating from Russia, and it would be better to seek good relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"There are no risks for Russia here.

But Moldova should not see any threat here either. This is completely absurd. Probably, someone will compare this with Ukraine. But here any comparisons are absolutely inappropriate," Peskov told reporters, adding that it is in Moldova's interests to seek good and "mutually beneficial" relations with Russia.