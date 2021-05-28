Moldova Should Not Support Western Sanctions Against Belarus - Ex-President Dodon

Moldova should not support the sanctions of Western countries against Belarus as this contradicts Chisinau's interests, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who is also the leader of the country's Party of Socialists, said on Friday

On Monday, the European Union recommended European carriers to avoid flights over Belarus and called for new sanctions against the country, following the incident with a Ryanair flight, which had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat flagged by the Belarusian authorities, which turned out to be fake. One of the plane's passengers, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist, was detained during the stopover at the Minsk airport.

"I strongly oppose breaking up all relations with Belarus only because the West demands it," Dodon said in his video speech, published on his Facebook page.

According to the former president, the termination of the countries' relationship contradicts Chisinau's interests, as Belarus is Moldova's seventh trade partner.

Dodon added, commenting on the Ryanair incident and Protasevich detention, that it is up to Belarus to resolve its internal issues.